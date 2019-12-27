Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

IVOL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

