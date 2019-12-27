Quant Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00048800 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last week, Quant has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $1.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

