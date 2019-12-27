Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Quark has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,922,503 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.