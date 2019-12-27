Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $550,543.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $550,543.00 and $1,919.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,365,613 coins and its circulating supply is 168,365,613 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

