Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the November 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

