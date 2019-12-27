QUINADS Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $50,650.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00332446 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003434 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010014 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

