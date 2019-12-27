Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Down 32.2% in December

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,217. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

