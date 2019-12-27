Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $928,845.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $928,845.00 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.