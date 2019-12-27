QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. QYNO has a market cap of $396.00 and $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

