QYNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $396.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $396.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

