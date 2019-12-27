RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RADA Electronic Ind. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,431. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

