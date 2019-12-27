Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.43

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.66 million and $486.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005792 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022259 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,913,401 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,376 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

