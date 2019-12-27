Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.43

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005875 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Radium has a market cap of $1.66 million and $305.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022095 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,912,961 coins and its circulating supply is 3,898,936 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.