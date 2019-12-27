Ragnarok (RAGNA) Achieves Market Cap of $4,468.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,468.00 and $10.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,066,593 coins and its circulating supply is 15,243,673 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.