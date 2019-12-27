Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and DDEX. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $807,524.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

