Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rakuten earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

