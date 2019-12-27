Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of HDGE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 209,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

