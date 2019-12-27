Rate3 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83,584.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $566,586.00 and approximately $83,584.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.05877006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036070 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, DDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, HADAX, ABCC, Hotbit, DEx.top, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

