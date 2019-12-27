Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 299,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

