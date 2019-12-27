Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $215,832.00 and approximately $3,938.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.