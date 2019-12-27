Raven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,901.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $250,423.00 and approximately $3,901.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

