RealChain (RCT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $86,591.00 and approximately $2,665.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.05905024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023418 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,348,688 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.