RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.55 Million

Analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post $251.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.80 million. RealPage posted sales of $228.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $985.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.33 million to $986.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 120,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $7,505,630.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,582,692.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,928 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

