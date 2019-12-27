Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2019 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company's materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. "

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $51.03 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $337,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $240,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $11,924,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entegris by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

