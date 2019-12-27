Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Timken (TKR)

Timken (NYSE: TKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2019 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Timken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken’s third-quarter earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Timken projects adjusted earnings per share to be $4.70-$4.75 for 2019. The mid-point of the guidance suggests year-over-year growth of 13%. Though acquisition benefits, positive pricing and strong organic growth in renewable energy, aerospace, marine and rail sectors will likely drive top-line growth, lower demand in off-highway, heavy truck and industrial services is expected to offset these positives. Further, the company is well placed to gain from cost-reduction initiatives, acquisitions and strong free cash flow in the current year. However, inflated raw-material prices on account of the implementation of tariffs and elevated interest expenses due to higher debt levels are likely to dent the company’s margins.”

11/1/2019 – Timken was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

TKR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Timken Co alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.