Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Krones was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Krones was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Krones was given a new €72.90 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Krones was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Krones was given a new €67.50 ($78.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Krones was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Krones had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/1/2019 – Krones was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Krones was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Krones was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Krones was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Krones was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52-week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

