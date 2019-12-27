Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Navistar International (NAV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Navistar International (NYSE: NAV):

12/26/2019 – Navistar International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Navistar International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Navistar International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Navistar International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Navistar International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Navistar International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Navistar International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Navistar International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Navistar International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Navistar International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 434,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 66.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 167.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

