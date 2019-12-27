Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aravive (ARAV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV):

12/24/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/23/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/17/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/10/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/9/2019 – Aravive is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/3/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Aravive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

12/2/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

11/19/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $15.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/1/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 35,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,522. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive Inc has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

