Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $61,056.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

