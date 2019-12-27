RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,522.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, RED has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $211,522.00 and $11,850.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000484 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

