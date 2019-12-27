REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

