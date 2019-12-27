Refereum Price Reaches $0.0005 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io and Upbit. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $69,559.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

