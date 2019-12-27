Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $63,171.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.