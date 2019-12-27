Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Update

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,796. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.