Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Financial Analysis

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rekor Systems and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.40%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $48.56 million 1.33 -$5.70 million N/A N/A PowerFleet $53.06 million 3.42 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -27.77

Rekor Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -28.08% -1,025.73% -45.94% PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55%

Summary

PowerFleet beats Rekor Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management. Its products are used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management, and customer loyalty applications. The company was formerly known as Novume Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Rekor Systems, Inc. in April 2019. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.