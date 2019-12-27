Remme (REM) Hits One Day Volume of $260,312.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $260,312.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

