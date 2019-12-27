ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 28th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.16. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.