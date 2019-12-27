Request Trading 8% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, IDEX and GOPAX. During the last week, Request has traded down 8% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $43,851.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinPlace, WazirX, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, IDEX, Koinex, Binance, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, DDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Huobi Global, Coineal, KuCoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

