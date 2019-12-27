Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th (ACBI, ATLO, BSRR, BUSE, CATS, CECE, CFFN, CVBF, DCAR, DGICA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 27th:
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
