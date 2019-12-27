Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich (ETR: JUN3):

12/25/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JUN3 opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Friday. Jungheinrich AG has a one year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a one year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day moving average of €22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.