Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI):

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SPPI opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.63. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 632,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 579,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

