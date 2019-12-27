Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

REZI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 51,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,178. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

