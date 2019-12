Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Restoration Hardware posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

NYSE:RH traded down $9.21 on Friday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,982,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

