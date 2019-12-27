Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Restoration Hardware posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

NYSE:RH traded down $9.21 on Friday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,982,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

