Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Down 47.9% in December

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the November 28th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after buying an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,581. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.