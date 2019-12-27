Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Rev Group worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

