Reviewing MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) & SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:STI)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20% MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SunTrust Banks and MBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 10 3 0 2.23 MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus price target of $69.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given SunTrust Banks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunTrust Banks and MBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30 MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Risk and Volatility

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and MBT Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats MBT Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

