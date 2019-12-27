Reviewing RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & MGM Growth Properties (OTCMKTS:MGP)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 MGM Growth Properties 0 4 7 0 2.64

MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $34.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A MGM Growth Properties 8.24% 1.31% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGM Growth Properties $1.00 billion 2.96 $67.07 million $2.23 13.90

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

