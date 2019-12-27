Reviewing WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.59% 32.69% 8.92% WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.95 $787.25 million $1.31 25.73 WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 0.95 -$107.22 million N/A N/A

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

