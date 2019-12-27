Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.10 ($128.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €103.60 ($120.47) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €74.72 ($86.88) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

