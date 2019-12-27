Rivetz (RVT) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $246,161.00 and $1.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.